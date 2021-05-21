New Delhi: Former Pakistan seamer Mohammed Asif credited the Karachi Test against India in 2006 for resurrecting his career that was lying in a piece of thread after a poor couple of Test matches that yielded only one wicket. The Karachi Test helped Asif to announce himself to the world as he pretty much went through the famed Indian batting order by dismissing Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, putting an end to all the speculations hovering over his career.

“There were plenty of memorable moments in my career, but the match that I feel was vital for me and put me on the right path in my international career was when I took 7 wickets in just my third Test match in 2006 against India in Karachi, and which helped Pakistan win by 341 runs,” Asif told PakPassion.com.

“Prior to this Test match I had played 2 Tests and had bowled poorly, taking only 1 wicket and the knives were already out despite being only 23 years old and many felt that I wasn’t good enough for international cricket. During that match in Karachi, I took the wickets of Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman twice, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. I feel that this was the match where I showed everyone what I was capable of and when the world realised that Mohammad Asif had arrived,” he added.

Asif made his debut in 2005 and played 23 Tests for Pakistan in which he picked up 106 wickets at an average of 24.37. The 38-year-old’s career was cut short due to his involvement in spot-fixing. A career that promised a lot but delivered little except for a brief period of time.