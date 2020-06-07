Tainted Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, who is serving a life ban has said that he is inclined towards appealing against the ban if Sourav Ganguly becomes the International Cricket Board (ICC) President after former South African Graeme Smith backed the current BCCI president for cricket’s top job.

“Yes I will appeal (to Ganguly) and I’m sure ICC will help me out in every way possible,” Kaneria was quoted as saying by India TV when asked about whether he will appeal to ICC if Ganguly becomes its president.

Hailing Ganguly as a terrific cricketer, Kaneria said he is the best candidate for the job as he understands the nuances of the game.

“Sourav Ganguly has been an excellent cricketer. He understands the nuances. There is no better candidate than him for the ICC president’s role,” he added.

He also sounded positive that Ganguly will take the game forward.

“Ganguly has led India quite well and after that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have carried on. He is currently the BCCI president and I believe he can take cricket forward he becomes ICC chief,” Kaneria further added.

Kaneria also felt Ganguly does not need the backing of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to get appointed as the ICC President.

“Ganguly has a strong case for himself. I don’t think he will even need PCB’s support,” he said.