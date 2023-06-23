Will Asia Cup Be Cancelled After Zaka Ashraf's Objections To Hybrid Model ? Asian Cricket Council Responds

The Asian Cricket Council reacted to Zaka Ashraf's objections to the Asia Cup 2023 and said that the format has been accepted by the apex body and Ashraf can say whatever he wants.

New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council has responded to reports of PCB's set-to-be chairman Zaka Ashraf's objections to the hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023. Zaka, who will soon take over charge as PCB chairman, slammed Najam Sethi, who proposed the hybrid model where only 4 Asia Cup matches will be played in Pakistan and rest of the tournament in Sri Lanka, and said that the hybrid model is an injustice to the country.

"I had already rejected hybrid model for the Asia Cup because I don't agree with it. It is an injustice to Pakistan. It is not right to hold main matches outside Pakistan. Being the hosts, the complete event should take place at home," Ashraf had said while talking to media in Islamabad.

"I don't know what decision the previous management had taken as I don't have access to the information regarding it. I will go and see, and will try to take the best decision for the country in the shortest time possible," he further added.

ACC Reacts To Zaka Ashraf's Objections To Asia Cup An ACC member reacted to Ashraf's objections and said that the Asian Cricket Council has already accepted the hybrid model, adding that Ashraf can say whatever he wants. "The Asia Cup model has been accepted by ACC and there would be no change. Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants," an ACC source was quoted by Hindustan Times.