New Delhi: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar gave a piece of valuable advice to Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson after his flop show with the bat against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Samson was dismissed for just 4 runs after playing a rash shot.

The RR skipper missed out on India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup after an underwhelming show on the Sri Lanka tour. The stylish batsman has been under a lot of scanners for his inconsistency with bat and the T20 World Cup snub was a huge blow for him.

Gavaskar feels that Samson has to work on his shot selection as the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman tends to hit the first ball for a big shot most of the time.

“What has let him down is the shot selection. Even at the international level, he doesn’t open the batting there. He was the second or the third wicket down. And he looks to hit the first ball out of the ground. That is impossible. That is absolutely impossible even if you’ve been in the richest vein of form. You have got to maybe knock it around for maybe twos and threes and get the feet moving and then look to play,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Samson has always been touted as a future prospect for the Indian cricket team but his inconsistency has pushed him back to seal the place in the squad.

Gavaskar said it is going to be a waste of God-given talent if Samson doesn’t work on his shot selections.

“That is something he is going to watch out for. Because otherwise, it is going to be a waste of such God-given talent. I have always said that a lot of shot selection boils down to temperament. That is what separates the men from the boys. And therefore, for him to go on and be a regular player for India, his shot selection has to be that much better,” said Gavaskar.