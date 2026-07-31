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Will Ben Stokes revise his retirement to play the 2027 Ashes? Rob Key makes claim

Will Ben Stokes revise his retirement to play the 2027 Ashes? Rob Key makes claim. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 31, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Published On Jul 31, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 31, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Is Ben Stokes ready to reverse his retirement for Ashes 2027?

Is Ben Stokes ready to reverse his retirement for Ashes 2027?

Rob Key, the Managing Director of England men’s cricket team, said the door is still open for Ben Stokes to come out of international retirement and feature in next summer’s high-stakes home Ashes series against Australia.

Stokes, 35, stepped down as Test captain and walked away from international cricket in June following England’s 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand, a decision that came on the heels of a disciplinary action where he was dropped for the second Test after breaching a midnight curfew after the first Test win at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes’ 2027 Ashes return still possible, says Rob Key

Key, however, insisted that there is no animosity between the team management and the former skipper, hinting that a fairytale return for the 2027 Ashes remains within the realm of possibility. “It would be a brilliant story if he does,” said Key to Sky Sports News on Friday.

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Quizzed on whether Stokes had indicated any desire to make a comeback, Key remarked, “No, he hasn’t but I wouldn’t be surprised. Anything’s possible with Ben.” Key also dismissed suggestions that the relationship between the ECB and Stokes had frayed beyond repair following the disciplinary episode that preceded his retirement. “No, not at all. Not as far as I’m concerned.

Speaking about the decision to appoint Joe Root as England’s new Test captain after former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming was appointed as the side’s new red-ball coach, Key stated, “Again, I was very clear the process had to be you get the coach in and the coach then has to have a decision on who he wants to work with as a captain.

Myself and Stephen, along with other candidates, we were always asking their opinion of what they think the right thing to do is. Stephen and I have spoken at length about that and we both feel that Joe Root is by far away the best person to do this job. Last time he did it, I came into this job and then you realise what Joe had gone through.

It’s only then when you see behind the curtain do you realise what Joe Root had to put up with. His batting was outstanding and I feel I’m so excited to see Joe have the chance to captain the team without all of the distractions that happened last time he did it.

Rob Key explains why Harry Brook missed England’s Test captaincy

Quizzed on why Harry Brook, the Test vice-captain and white-ball skipper, didn’t get the red-ball captaincy job, Key explained that the decision makers weren’t convinced about him taking over from Stokes. “I just don’t feel like this is the right time for Harry Brook to be the Test captain. That was the reason for that decision.

I also think it’s tough to do all three, but that didn’t really come into it. We just felt that it was the right time for him and he’s the right man and Harry Brook’s time will come. He’s done a brilliant job. He’s taken the T20 team to number one in the world.

They’ve just beaten the world champions in 50 over cricket. Again, that’s now a new generation. That’s a year and a half into a project with him and Brendan McCullum that is really going on that direction. We’ve got three formats now, I think, where I’m so optimistic about what they can do.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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