Will Boycott World Cup In India: PCB Chief Najam Sethi To Jay Shah Over Asia Cup Controversy

If reports are to be beloved, Pakistan is not willing to tour India for the World Cup if the Indian team doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup or the venue of the event is shifted. As per reports, Najam Sethi has informed Jay Shah about Pakistan's clear stance on the Asia Cup controversy.

"The PCB took particular exception to that and ESPNCricinfo understands that on Saturday their chief Najam Sethi told Shah that if India don't play in Pakistan, Pakistan will consider not playing in India for the 2023 World Cup," ESPNCricinfo's report read.

More to follow.