Will Boycott World Cup In India: PCB Chief Najam Sethi To Jay Shah Over Asia Cup Controversy
A final call on the Asia Cup controversy will be taken in the next ACC meeting.
New Delhi: If reports are to be beloved, Pakistan is not willing to tour India for the World Cup if the Indian team doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup or the venue of the event is shifted. As per reports, Najam Sethi has informed Jay Shah about Pakistan's clear stance on the Asia Cup controversy. "The PCB took particular exception to that and ESPNCricinfo understands that on Saturday their chief Najam Sethi told Shah that if India don't play in Pakistan, Pakistan will consider not playing in India for the 2023 World Cup," ESPNCricinfo's report read. More to follow.
Also Read
- Will Boycott World Cup In India: PCB Chief Najam Sethi To Jay Shah Over Asia Cup Controversy
- RP Singh Reveals Why MS Dhoni Opted For Virender Sehwag To Start The Bowl Out In IND vs PAK 2007 T20 World Cup Match
- Tournament Without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Have Sponsors Back Out: India Unlikely To Tour Pakistan For Asia Cup
- IND v AUS: John Wright Dismisses Ian Healy's Comments On 'Unfair' Pitches For Test Series
- Compare My Fitness With 25-Year-Old: Shoaib Malik Eyeing Comeback To The Pakistan Team
Also Read More News ›
- Will Boycott World Cup In India: PCB Chief Najam Sethi To Jay Shah Over Asia Cup Controversy
- RP Singh Reveals Why MS Dhoni Opted For Virender Sehwag To Start The Bowl Out In IND vs PAK 2007 T20 World Cup Match
- Tournament Without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Have Sponsors Back Out: India Unlikely To Tour Pakistan For Asia Cup
- IND v AUS: John Wright Dismisses Ian Healy's Comments On 'Unfair' Pitches For Test Series
- Compare My Fitness With 25-Year-Old: Shoaib Malik Eyeing Comeback To The Pakistan Team
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS