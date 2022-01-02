Johannesburg: Reports suggest that it would be Rahul Dravid addressing the press on the eve of the second Test at Johannesburg on Sunday. Virat Kohli would not be a part of the press interaction again. The Indian coach is likely to do the presser at 3:00 PM IST. The new coach is expected to drop hints on the playing XI that would be fielded at The Wanderers.

India, who have never lost a game at the venue, would start favourites. The Kohli-led side has a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series and they would not like to squander that at Johannesburg, a happy hunting ground for the Indians.

In all probability, changes are unlikely after the win but whispers suggest that India could have Umesh Yadav on the side in place of Shardul Thakur. That is something Dravid could clarify. It would also be interesting to see if Ravi Ashwin manages to hold onto his place in the side given the fact that Wanderers would assist pacers.

Both Dravid and Kohli have good memories of the venue. In 1997, Dravid hit a sublime 148 at the venue, while Kohli’s dream run in overseas Tests started in 2018 with a win at Jo’burg.

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

The Indian team is at the cusp of history and all players would know that. India has never won a Test series on South African soil.