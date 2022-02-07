New Delhi: West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph reckons that a score of 240-250 would have been a more challenging total to defend for his side but with two games left, they will go back to the drawing board and put their plan back in.

“I just think we needed to score a bit more. I think maybe 240-250 would have been a more challenging total on that wicket. So, it’s our first game out and we have two more games left in the series. We will go back to the drawing board and put our plans in,” said Joseph in the virtual press conference.

With two days left for the second ODI, Joseph is hopeful that his side will turn things around in the three-match ODI series.

“We have two days left to see back at our plans. We will go through our post-match meetings. I think we just need to assess a bit better and spend more time at the crease. As you see, Fabian, Jason gave us a really good partnership and partnerships will get us a good total.”

“It was pretty difficult. There was a pretty slow wicket and spin-friendly. So, there wasn’t really much in there for me. But I just tried to put in my efforts and put the best foot forward for my team. We have specific plans for specific batters and were just bowling towards the plans.”

Talking about his own goal, the West Indies fast bowler said, “For me, my goals are just improving as a cricketer every time I go out on the field. Year after year, month after month, week after week, I try to improve myself and be better than what I was yesterday.”