Dubai: Whenever India plays Pakistan in a cricket match, it draws massive attention and that was evident as the viewership numbers hit an all-time high when the arch-rivals met recently in Dubai in the T20 World Cup. Another reason for the India-Pakistan matches drawing interest is because the two nations do not play bilateral series against each other.

With the 2025 Champions Trophy set to take place in Pakistan, it would be interesting to see if India is ready to travel across the border. Calling it a ‘challenging issue’, ICC chairman Greg Barclay said the cricket body cannot control ‘geopolitical forces’.

“Yeah, we know it is a particularly challenging issue to work through, but from my point of view, I cannot control geopolitical forces. I just hope cricket can be a force to help improve relationships between countries. That is the one great thing sport can do is to help people and nations come together. If it can help in contributing to that, then it is fantastic,” Barclay was quoted as saying by ANI in their report.

Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur also weighed in on the subject and said that a decision would be taken when the time comes.

“When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon,” Thakur said.

India was thrashed by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. It was also the first time India lost to Pakistan in a World Cup match.