<strong>Dubai:</strong> Who does not want an 'India vs Pakistan' final? Everyone does! It would also be good for the popularity of the sport from a revenue point of view if the arch-rivals face-off in the summit clash. It is far-fetched but that could happen. Considering India are among the contenders to win the title, they have not got their campaign off to the best of starts, yet - there is hope. <p></p> <p></p>Now that Pakistan has got the better of India, they look good to make the knockout stage. The other contender in the group is New Zealand - who too - are contenders. On Tuesday, Kane Williamson's New Zealand take on an in-form Pakistan in a Group B Super 12 clash. If Babar Azam and Co manage to make it two out of two, they would, in all probability, seal a semis berth for themselves. <p></p> <p></p>That would leave the group open for the second spot, which would be competed by India and New Zealand. And that clash would be a knockout in a way. <p></p> <p></p>Considering India wins that one, they would qualify for the next stage of the tournament and the idea of a mega 'India vs Pakistan' final would be on. India would not face Pakistan in the semis and if these two sides win that game - a final would be on - something that the fans would be hoping for. <p></p> <p></p>All these assumptions have been made believing that both India, Pakistan, and New Zealand would beat Afghanistan in their respective Super 12 clashes. <p></p> <p></p>From an Indian point of view, Pakistan versus New Zealand game would be one to watch out for. <p></p> <p></p>October 24 2021: India vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM, Dubai <p></p> <p></p>October 31, 2021, India vs New Zealand, 7:30 PM, Dubai <p></p> <p></p>November 3, 2021, India vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi <p></p> <p></p>November 5, 2021, India vs B1, 7:30 PM, Dubai <p></p> <p></p>November 8, 2021, India vs A2, 7:30 PM Dubai