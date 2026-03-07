Will India’s T20 head-to-head dominance over New Zealand continue in the World Cup final?

IND vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Here’s a look at India’s head-to-head record against the Kiwis in T20 cricket.

India vs New Zealand T20 head-to-head record

India, the defending champions, will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India had a solid and steady campaign, winning seven of their eight matches to get to the final. They only need one more win to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice and keep it.

India’s impressive journey to the final

India started their campaign with a solid 29-run win over the United States at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7. They continued the momentum with a convincing 93-run victory against Namibia in Delhi on February 12.

One of the most important wins came against arch-rivals Pakistan, beating them by 61 runs in Colombo on February 15. India then defeated the Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad on February 18.

Their only loss came against South Africa, who beat them by 76 runs in Ahmedabad on February 22. But India bounced back strongly, beating Zimbabwe by 72 runs in Chennai on February 26 and West Indies by 5 wickets in Kolkata on March 1 to secure a semi-final spot.

In the semi-final, India edged past England by 7 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5 to book their place in the final.

India’s record against New Zealand in T20s

India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in T20 cricket. India have won 18 matches, while New Zealand have won 11. This final will be a big battle between two strong sides, with India aiming to continue their winning record in big matches.

India’s road to the final, Match by Match

Beat USA by 29 runs in Mumbai on Feb 7

Beat Namibia by 93 runs in Delhi on Feb 12

Beat Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo on Feb 15

Beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad on Feb 18

Lost to South Africa by 76 runs in Ahmedabad on Feb 22

Beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs in Chennai on Feb 26

Beat West Indies by 5 wickets in Kolkata on March 1

Beat England by 7 runs in Mumbai on March 5 (Semi-Final)

India’s consistent performances, strong batting, and excellent bowling have taken them to the final.

India Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/