Will Jacks & Lokesh Bam light up at Wankhede as England beat Nepal in T20 World Cup thriller

England edge Nepal in T20 World Cup 2026 thriller at Wankhede as Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, and Will Jacks shine.

England scraped through by a narrow 4-run margin against a spirited Nepal in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C opener at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday. Chasing 185, Nepal fought valiantly to finish on 180/6 in 20 overs, with Lokesh Bam (39* off 20) nearly pulling off a historic upset in the death overs.

England post challenging 184/7

Opting to bat first, England recovered from early setbacks to post a competitive 184/7 in 20 overs.

Jacob Bethell (55 off 35) and captain Harry Brook (53 off 32) struck fluent half-centuries, adding 71 runs for the fourth wicket. Will Jacks provided a late blitz, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 18 balls (4×6, 1×4), hammering 45 runs in the final three overs.

Nepal’s bowlers impressed, with Dipendra Singh Airee (2/23) and Nandan Yadav (2/25) among the wickets, while Sher Malla and Sandeep Lamichhane also chipped in.

Nepal’s brave chase – early fireworks & solid stand

Nepal lost opener Aasif Sheikh (7) early but Kushal Bhurtel (29 off 17) provided fireworks with 4 fours and a six.

A crucial 82-run third-wicket stand between Rohit Paudel (39 off 34) and Dipendra Singh Airee (44 off 29) kept Nepal in the hunt. Paudel produced a stunning switch-hit six off Rashid Khan, raising hopes of a famous chase.

Lokesh Bam’s heroic late assault

When Nepal needed 58 off the last 4 overs, Lokesh Bam launched a breathtaking counter-attack. He smashed 39 not out off just 20 balls (4×4, 2×6), hitting two sixes off Jofra Archer in the 18th over and two consecutive fours off Luke Wood in the 19th.

Needing 10 off the final over bowled by Sam Curran, Nepal could only manage 5 runs as Curran nailed his yorkers. Bam fell agonizingly short of finishing the job.

Will Jacks late blitz sets the target

Will Jacks played a crucial cameo, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 18 balls. His aggressive hitting in the death overs (four sixes and a four) helped England plunder 45 runs in the final three overs, taking the total from a modest position to a defendable 184/7. Jacks fearless approach proved decisive in setting a target just beyond Nepal’s reach.

Brief Scores

England: 184/7 in 20 overs

(Jacob Bethell 55, Harry Brook 53, Will Jacks 39*; Dipendra Singh Airee 2/23, Nandan Yadav 2/25)

Nepal: 180/6 in 20 overs

(Dipendra Singh Airee 44, Rohit Paudel 39, Lokesh Bam 39*; Liam Dawson 2/21)

England take 2 important points, but Nepalâ€™s fearless display won hearts and earned huge respect. The match showcased the growing depth of associate cricket and the fine margins that define T20 World Cup contests.

