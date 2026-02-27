Will Jacks shine as England beat New Zealand in Super 8 thriller, Pakistan’s semi-final hopes alive

England produced a remarkable comeback to defeat New Zealand by four wickets in their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on Friday, keeping Pakistan’s slim semifinal hopes alive.

New Zealand restricted to 159/7 after England spinners shine

Asked to bowl first, England’s spinners took control in the middle overs. Jofra Archer started with a maiden, while Adil Rashid (2/28), Rehan Ahmed (2/28) and Will Jacks (2/23) applied constant pressure. New Zealand struggled to build momentum despite useful contributions from Glenn Phillips (39 off 28), Tim Seifert (35 off 25) and Finn Allen (29 off 19). The Kiwis finished at 159 for 7 in their 20 overs.

England collapse to 117/6 before late fireworks

Chasing 160, England suffered a horror start. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson struck in the powerplay to leave them reeling at 2/2. Harry Brook (26 off 24) tried to rebuild but fell to Glenn Phillips. Jacob Bethell (21 off 16) was dismissed by a stunning diving catch from Phillips at deep mid-wicket. Tom Banton and Sam Curran added 42 for the fifth wicket before Rachin Ravindra removed both in quick succession. At 117/6 after 17 overs, England needed 43 from 18 balls and looked in deep trouble.

Jacks and Ahmed turn the game with explosive 44-run stand

Will Jacks (32* off 18) and Rehan Ahmed (19* off 7) changed the script completely. They smashed 22 runs off Glenn Phillips in the 18th over to reduce the equation to 21 from 12 balls. The pair then took 16 off Mitchell Santner in the 19th over. Their unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 44 runs off just 21 balls saw England chase down the target with three balls to spare.

Will Jacks named Player of the Match

Will Jacks was deservedly named Player of the Match for his all-round heroics. The England all-rounder scored an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls to guide his team home under pressure and also picked up 2 important wickets (2/23) to break New Zealand’s momentum in the middle overs.

How the match kept Pakistan in the hunt

England’s win meant they topped Group 2 with three wins from three matches and had already qualified for the semifinals. New Zealand’s defeat left their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread. Pakistan now need a big win over Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday, either by 65 runs or by chasing the target in 13 overs or fewer – to sneak into the last four. Otherwise, New Zealand will advance.

