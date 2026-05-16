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Will Mohsin Naqvi travel to India for the ICC meeting in Ahmedabad?

Will PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi travel to India for the ICC meeting in Ahmedabad? Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 16, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

Published On May 16, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 16, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

Will Mohsin Naqvi travel to India for meeting?

Will Mohsin Naqvi travel to India for ICC meeting?

As Ahmedabad prepares to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also planned an important meeting in the city on May 30 and 31. The IPL final is expected to bring several top cricket officials to Ahmedabad, making it a perfect time for the ICC meeting as well.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s India visit remains doubtful

However, there is still uncertainty over whether Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi will attend the meeting or not. Before the in-person meeting, the ICC chief executivesâ€™ committee will first hold a virtual meeting on May 21.

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Earlier, the meeting was planned to be held in Qatar during March or April, but it was later postponed because of the conflict in West Asia. Now, the meeting will take place in Ahmedabad, but reports suggest that Pakistan’s participation in person is still uncertain.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has remained tense for a long time. Even after India won the Asia Cup 2025, the trophy is still kept in Dubai, while PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not travelled to India. Because of this situation, it looks difficult for him to attend the meeting in Ahmedabad.

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BCCI and PCB relations remain tense ahead of IPL 2026 final

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also reportedly received an invitation for the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India yet.

Considering the current situation between the two countries, it would not be surprising if Naqvi does not seek permission from the Pakistan government to travel to India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board have not shared a smooth relationship for a long time. Recently, both boards were involved in disagreements over tournament hosting, political issues and India’s participation in regional events because of security concerns. The two countries also continue to avoid bilateral cricket series.

The situation became more serious during the Asia Cup trophy ceremony controversy. Reports claimed that Indian players were not comfortable taking the trophy directly from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, after which he reportedly decided not to present the trophy himself.

Later, officials from both boards held discussions during ICC meetings to reduce tensions and find better solutions. However, the overall issues between the two cricket boards still remain unresolved.

Also Read: ‘Absolute Nonsense’: Former CSK legend SLAMS Akash Singh’s viral chit celebration

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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