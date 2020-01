Will Pucovski Named Captain of Cricket Australia XI For England Lion One-Dayers

Will Pucovski has been named captain of a Cricket Australia XI squad that will face England Lions in three one-dayers in February. The call-up marks Pucovski’s return to Australia’s representative side who had withdrawn from Tests to tend to his mental health in November last year.

Pucovski is a highly-rated Victoria batsman and was expected to make his Test debut against Pakistan at home last year. He told Australia A team management about his struggles, pulling out of a tour match against Pakistan.

“It is pleasing to see Will Pucovski back in a national squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said on Wednesday. “Will has progressed well over the course of the summer and recently captained the Victorian second XI in a Twenty20 tournament in Queensland. These three games are an invaluable opportunity for Will to gain more captaincy experience against quality opposition.”

Pucuvski will be leading the likes of Jake Lehmann, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce among others.

“Several members of the squad will be joining the CA XI fresh from the Big Bash League, while others will be arriving from state-based competitions. The matches against the England Lions provide them all with an opportunity to impress national coaches and selectors as we look to plan ahead for the future,” Hohns said.

He continued, “Among the more experienced members of the squad is Cameron Boyce. Cameron thoroughly deserves his opportunity after several good years in domestic 50- and 20-over cricket, most recently with the Melbourne Renegades, for whom he took 14 wickets this BBL season.”

CA XI squad: Will Pucovski (captain), Max Bryant, Caleb Jewell, Jake Lehmann, Alex Ross, Brad Hope, Jaron Morgan, Will Sutherland, Xavier Crone, Blake Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cameron Boyce, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge