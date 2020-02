'Concussed' Will Pucovski Ruled Out of England Matches

Talented but ‘unlucky’ young batsman Will Pucovski’s tryst with injuries continues as he suffered another freak incident that sidelined him from the remaining one-day games of the England Lions tour at Gold Coast. This was Pucovski’s eighth concussion incident in his injury-ravaged career. Pucovski suffered the injury while captaining Cricket Australia XI against England Lions in the first of five unofficial one-dayers at the Metricon Stadium, Queensland.

Following the knock on his head, Cricket Australia replaced Pucovski by fellow Victorian and former Test opening batsman Marcus Harris for the two games on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. South Australian Jake Lehmann has been handed over the captaincy duties.

Batting at number three spot for CA XI against Lions in the one-day match, the 22-year-old Pucovski attempted to steal a quick single which didn’t go as planned. He slid his bat to make his ground but his willow got stuck at the edge of the drop-in pitch next to the wicket in use.

He got disbalanced and his weight caused him to fall forward and land heavily on his head, resulting in another concussion. Unfortunately, Pucovski’s concussion incident came on his 22nd birthday.

Later, the Malvern-born batsman failed the concussion test which immediately ruled him out of the ongoing match and later, the series. He was replaced by Xavier Crone as a concussion substitute.

“I remember what happened,” Pucovski said after play. “Obviously my bat got stuck and I went tumbling over then smacked my head on the ground pretty hard.

“I’m a bit on-off. I feel alright for 15 minutes and then feel a bit average for another 15. I should hopefully be back in action pretty quickly though.

“I’ll just keep in touch with the doctors and hopefully start to reduce a few symptoms, then get back into it.”

Hailed highly for his cricketing skills in Australia’s domestic circuit, the 22-year-old Pucovski’s development has been hindered by multiple concussions and a battle with mental illness.