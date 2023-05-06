Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL Clasico Between Chennai Super Kings & Mumbai Indians Today?

CSK beat MI in their first clash on April 8,

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians for the second time in the 2023 edition of the IPL. CSK won the last time when they MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai but in the overall stats, they are behind the five-time winners by a fair margin. Out of the five titles, MI has won, they got the better of CSK three times in the summit clash. The win at Wankhede will give confidence to CSK coming into this clash but they need to bring their A game as their recent form has been patchy. They are winless in last three matches whereas MI has chased down two back to back 200+ runs total.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, after a sluggish start, have slowly gathered momentum, chasing down tall scores. However, the bowlers' inability to curtail opposition batters would be a cause of would be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit Sharma, who himself has been short of runs.

In Chennai, there is a 33% possibility of a thunderstorm during the afternoon portion of the match, with a 55% possibility of precipitation. Even though the chances of a thunderstorm drops to 19% in the evening, a total cloud cover boosts the chances of rain to 64%.

Pitch Report The Chennai MA Chidambaram Stadium is renowned for its dry surface, which benefits spinners. With this, the spinners will try to get the most out of the field and prevent Mumbai from scoring a lot of runs. Any captain winning the toss will prefer to bat first.

Probable Playing XIs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana