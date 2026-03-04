Will rain play spoilsport? SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final weather and Pitch report EXPLAINED

South Africa face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Eden Gardens. Pitch report, head-to-head stats, key players and weather update.

New Zealand vs South Africa

SA vs NZ Semi-Final: The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, March 4, between South Africa and New Zealand. The match will take place at Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata. South Africa have had an outstanding tournament, winning all their matches to secure a spot in the final four. Under Mitchell Santner’s leadership, New Zealand have also shown strong form.

South Africa: The only undefeated team in the tournament

South Africa are the only team in T20 World Cup 2026 to win every match they played. This is the fifth time the Proteas have reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Aiden Markram has been in top form with the bat, scoring 268 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 175. Ryan Rickelton has also been consistent, making 228 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 171.

De Kock, Ngidi, and Bosch lead the charge

Quinton de Kock has given South Africa solid starts at the top. De Kock has scored 171 runs in 7 matches. Lungi Ngidi has been the most successful bowler for South Africa, taking 12 wickets in 6 matches. Corbin Bosch has picked up 11 wickets, while Keshav Maharaj’s spin has also been very effective.

Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert shine for New Zealand

New Zealand managed only one win in the Super 8 stage. Their match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain, and they lost to England by 4 wickets. Tim Seifert has been New Zealand’s top scorer, making 216 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 157. Rachin Ravindra has contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 115 runs and taking 9 wickets in 7 matches.

Head-to-Head record

South Africa and New Zealand have faced each other 19 times in T20 cricket. South Africa have won 12 matches, while New Zealand have won 7. In T20 World Cups, however, New Zealand have never beaten South Africa. The two teams have played 5 matches in the T20 World Cup, and South Africa have won all of them.

Eden Gardens pitch favours batters

The pitch at Eden Gardens is known to be good for batting. This Kolkata ground usually sees plenty of fours and sixes. The bounce helps the ball come nicely onto the bat. The average first innings score at Eden Gardens is 162 runs, while the average second innings score is 143 runs.

Weather forecast looks good

According to AccuWeather, there is almost no chance of rain in Kolkata on March 4. Sunny weather is expected throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 33Â°C and a minimum of 20Â°C.

The stage is set for a high-voltage semi-final between two strong teams. South Africa will look to continue their unbeaten run, while New Zealand will aim to break their poor record against the Proteas in World Cups.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/