One of the lasting memories from the just concluded India vs England 2021 Test series will be Rishabh Pant’s outrageous reverse-flick for a four against James Anderson just after the new-ball had been taken. The stunning shot went viral on social media with the likes of Andrew Flintoff among others gushing over his audacity.

What makes the shot eye-catching is the fact that it was played against one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game and that too when he was nearing what would be Pant’s maiden Test century on Indian soil. That he reached three figures with a six is another example of the talent and confidence the youngster has kept in himself despite the criticism coming his way in his short career so far.

Will Rishabh Pant attempt the shot again?

The shot was adjudged as the moment of the match. And when asked whether he would dare to repeat that against a fast bowler again, Pant replied, “If I get the chance to reverse-flick a fast bowler again, I definitely would.”

While Pant has been a consistent performer with the bat in Test arena, his wicketkeeping has often come under scrutiny. However, judging by his performance behind the stumps against England, it’s an area has improved quite a bit.

“I think the drills have helped, and my confidence has helped, transferring it from my batting to my keeping,” Pant responded on what has helped him trigger a turnaround in his game with the bat and with the gloves.

The 23-year-old now averages 45.26 in 20 Test that includes hundreds in England, Australia and India – a feat that only Adam Gilchrist can lay claim to among the specialist wicketkeeper-batsmen to have played the game.

Talking about his century in the fourth Test, he said, “This was a very important innings, especially with the team under pressure. We were in a tough situation at 146-6, and there’s nothing better than performing when the team needs you the most.”

What has caught everyone’s attention is the constant chirping behind the stumps that has kept the viewers entertained. the presenter Harsha Bhogle that quipped his act was making commentators like him seem dull, Pant said, “It’s a compliment for me but I am sorry it has become a problem for you,” he couldn’t hide his grin while responding to that.”

“I have grown up believing that I will play the game to be happy and make everyone happy,” he added.