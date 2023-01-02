Will Sanju Get A Chance? India's Likely Playing XI

New Delhi: India will start 2023 with a home series against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will host Dasun Shanaka’ men for a white-ball series at home. The limited overs assignment will have three T20Is and same number of ODIs.

The series will start with T20Is first. The first match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 3 and the next two will then take place on January 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot respectively. Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I team and will have a young squad at his disposal.

With no Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the squad, Ishan Kishan is likely to open the innings but for his opening partner role there are two batters in fray. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill. Maharashtra batter Gaikwad has experience of playing T20Is for India and is coming into the team after impressing in Vijay Hazare Trophy, whereas Shubman is yet to make his T20I debut but is more likely to get the game because of his recent form for India in ODIs and Tests.

World’s No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya will bat at three and four.

Whereas at five Deepak Hooda can get a chance. He was in India squad for T20 World Cup as well but could only get one game. At No.6 in absence of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson can get a game.

The Kerala stumper is only selected for T20Is and not ODI series. He will look to make the most of this opportunity. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will fight for the spin bowling all-rounder position whereas Yuzvendra Chahal will be the lone spinner.

The pace attack will be led by Arshdeep Singh and he will have Umran Malik and Harshal Patel for support.

India’s likely playing XI for 1st T20I: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal