Will Sanju Samson get a chance at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026? after early blunder vs New Zealand in 3rd T20I

Star Indian player Sanju Samson is doubtful to get a chance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after early blunders vs New Zealand.

Team India is playing the third T20I match of the series against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Indian team have won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, the third game will be the decider of the series as India is leading the contest 2-0.

Sanju Samson’s ongoing poor performance

Star Indian player and one of the greatest wicketkeeper batters, Sanju Samson, who is known for his heroics and remarkable performances. However, Samson is currently facing problems with his batting as in the ongoing T20I series between India and New Zealand. Samson is in poor form as he gets departs for a duck at the start of the Indian innings by Matt Henry. In the previous games, Samson’s score was 10, 6, 0.

These ongoing poor performances will be a problem for him as the two matches of the T20I series are still remaining. However, Sanju Samson’s early blunders will cause problems for him in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Which is starting from February 7th, 2026.

New Zealand’s batting performance

However, while batting first, the New Zealand team post 153 runs on the board for 9 wickets. Star New Zealand and one of the finest batters. Glenn Phillips plays a mesmerizing innings as he scored 48 runs off 40 balls with 6 boundaries and 1 six.

Epic bowling performance from Team India

If we speak about the bowling, the Indian bowling line showcases the proper dominance as the star Indian player and one of the greatest pacers of all time. Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets as he dismissed Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson for (12), (27), (3). On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi took 2 wickets and Harshit Rana also took 1 wicket.