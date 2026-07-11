Will Sanju Samson get a chance in the final showdown against England? Here’s Team India’s probable XI

The final match of the five-match T20I series between India and England will be played on July 11. This game is not important like the other ones. Because England had already won the series, after an impressive victory in the last match by 9 wickets.

England batters Philp Salt and Harry Brook made the total of 158 runs a piece of cake. Both batters played a destructive innings, which guided the team to a good victory. Captain, Harry Brook showcased a crucial batting performance by producing an innings of 79 runs off 35 balls. In his knock, he smashed 8 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 225.

Meanwhile, his partner Phil Salt also supported him with absolute brilliance against the hosts. Speaking about his innings, Salt scored 59 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 140.

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Shreyas Iyer’s team India have already lost the series. However, winning the last match, will help them to end the series on a great note. Ahead of this final clash between India and England, let’s discuss the Indian team’s probable playing XI.

For the opening, star players Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might be seen continuing the opening for the Indian team against England in the final match of the T20I series. It means no place for Sanju Samson, just like the other games.

India captain Shreyas Iyer could make one change to the playing XI by bringing in his Punjab Kings teammate, all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, in place of Shivam Dube. The move would add another right-handed batter to the batting order, as Iyer is currently the only right-hander among India’s top seven batters.

No changes are expected in the bowling attack. Off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and fast bowler Harshit Rana have already been ruled out of the England tour due to injuries. As a result, all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to keep his place in the team despite having a quiet T20I series so far.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube/Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

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