Will Suryakumar Yadav Make It To India's ODI World Cup Squad? Rohit Sharma Drops A Big Hint

India skipper Rohit Sharma put his weight behind Suryakumar Yadav and said that any batter can go through a phase like this, adding that the team believes in his abilities.

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav endured a horrible outing in the ODI series against Australia which India lost 2-1. Yadav failed to put bat on ball in the series as he was dismissed for three golden ducks. Yadav was out LBW by Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs before being clean-bowled by Ashton Agar in the final ODI. Yadav became the first Indian to be dismissed for three golden ducks in consecutive games in ODIs.

"He only played three balls in three (games) this series. I don't know how much to look into it. He got three good balls, to be honest. Today, it wasn't that good ball; he should have gone forward. He knows best. He plays spin so well. We have seen that over the last couple of years," said Rohit post the game.

"That's why we held him back and give him that role for the last 15-20 overs where he can play his game, but it's really unfortunate he could only play three balls. That can happen to anyone. But the potential and ability is always there. He is just going through that phase right now," Sharma concluded.

Meanwhile, Rohit's comments are a massive hint about what the team thinks about Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the ODI World Cup squad. The team is willing to back him and possibly will give him a few more chances to cement his place in the squad.

India play three ODIs against West Indies and Asia Cup 2023 (though their participation is not certain) before the World Cup and going by Rohit's words, India are likely to give Surya a shot in the series. A good show in the IPL will definitely work in Surya's favour.