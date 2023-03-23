Advertisement

Will Suryakumar Yadav Make It To India's ODI World Cup Squad? Rohit Sharma Drops A Big Hint

Will Suryakumar Yadav Make It To India's ODI World Cup Squad? Rohit Sharma Drops A Big Hint

India skipper Rohit Sharma put his weight behind Suryakumar Yadav and said that any batter can go through a phase like this, adding that the team believes in his abilities.

Updated: March 23, 2023 11:24 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav endured a horrible outing in the ODI series against Australia which India lost 2-1. Yadav failed to put bat on ball in the series as he was dismissed for three golden ducks. Yadav was out LBW by Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs before being clean-bowled by Ashton Agar in the final ODI. Yadav became the first Indian to be dismissed for three golden ducks in consecutive games in ODIs.

India skipper Rohit Sharma put his weight behind Suryakumar Yadav and said that any batter can go through a phase like this, adding that the team believes in his abilities.

"He only played three balls in three (games) this series. I don't know how much to look into it. He got three good balls, to be honest. Today, it wasn't that good ball; he should have gone forward. He knows best. He plays spin so well. We have seen that over the last couple of years," said Rohit post the game.

"That's why we held him back and give him that role for the last 15-20 overs where he can play his game, but it's really unfortunate he could only play three balls. That can happen to anyone. But the potential and ability is always there. He is just going through that phase right now," Sharma concluded.

Meanwhile, Rohit's comments are a massive hint about what the team thinks about Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the ODI World Cup squad. The team is willing to back him and possibly will give him a few more chances to cement his place in the squad.

India play three ODIs against West Indies and Asia Cup 2023 (though their participation is not certain) before the World Cup and going by Rohit's words, India are likely to give Surya a shot in the series. A good show in the IPL will definitely work in Surya's favour.

Also Read

More News ›
Will Suryakumar Yadav Make It To India's ODI World Cup Squad? Rohit Sharma Drops A Big Hint
IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Trolled For Three Consecutive Golden Ducks In ODI Series Versus Australia
Wicket Was Challenging, We Didn't Get Enough Partnership: Rohit Sharma After Loss In 3rd ODI Against Australia
Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Gets Angry On Kuldeep Yadav After DRS Blunder
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Just 2 Runs Away From Reaching Massive Milestone As Pair
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Will Suryakumar Yadav Make It To India's ODI World Cup Squad? Rohit Sharma Drops A Big Hint

Will Suryakumar Yadav Make It To India's ODI World Cup Squad...

Royal Return For Rajasthan?

Royal Return For Rajasthan?

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Trolled For Three Consecutive Golden Ducks In ODI Series Versus Australia

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Trolled For Three Consecutive G...

'India Way Off From Winning The World Cup At The Moment': Michael Vaughan Slams Rohit Sharma's India

'India Way Off From Winning The World Cup At The Moment': Mi...

Made In Heaven: R Ashwin Hails Steve Smith's Leadership After Australia's Remarkable Turnaround On India Tour

Made In Heaven: R Ashwin Hails Steve Smith's Leadership Afte...

Advertisement