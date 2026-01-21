Will the India vs New Zealand T20 series decide Gautam Gambhir’s future as head coach?

Gautam Gambhir

Team India will play their first T20I series of 2026 against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21st. In the recent three-match ODI series, New Zealand defeated the Indian team by 2-1.

However, with this great victory, the Kiwis also created history and achieved some remarkable records as they won their first ever ODI series against India in India. However, the Indian team also lost the test series 0-3 to New Zealand in 2024.

Team India is one of the toughest teams and rivals to play. They are known for their balanced team and dominance. However, from years of strong performance, it’s next to impossible to beat team India on their soil. However, for a few times, the Indian team’s performance has been getting weaker as they are losing the matches at home.

However, what would be the reason for such a poor performances from the Indian team ?

Poor coaching strategies from Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian star player and one of the finest left-handed batters, Gautam Gambhir is known for his great batting performances and match-winning knocks. However, speaking about his strategies as the head coach of the Indian team is really poor. The first time India team lost under Gautam Gambhir’s coach was in 2024 against New Zealand in the test series 3-0.

Test vs South Africa (2025)

Under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching. Team India lost the two-match test series against South Africa at home. However, the great performance from the visitors pushed team India towards a major setback.

ODI vs New Zealand (2026)

Another major loss under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching came against New Zealand in the ODI series as the Indian team lost the series 2-1. However, this defeat clearly clarifies the dominance of the team India at home has been getting weaker.

Team India losses under Gautam Gambhir in away venues

ODI vs Sri Lanka (2024)

Let’s discuss the losses of team India under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching outside India. However, the first outside came against Sri Lanka, in 2024, in the ODI series as team India lost by 2-0.

Test vs Australia (2024-25)

Another major loss for the Indian team under Gambhir’s coaching came against Australia as they lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 on Australian soil, despite winning the first Test. This was India’s first Test series defeat to Australia in a decade and represented a key setback in red-ball cricket.

ODI vs Australia (2025)

However, the next major loss was against Australia. In the white-ball leg on the same tour, India lost the ODI series 2-1, dropping crucial matches in unfamiliar overseas conditions.

However, the T20 series between India and New Zealand will begin on 21st January 2026. The series will decide Gautam Gambhir’s career as the head coach of team India.

India vs New Zealand T20 series schedule

The T20 matches will be played on January 21 (Nagpur), January 23 (Raipur), January 25 (Guwahati), January 28 (Visakhapatnam), and January 31 (Thiruvananthapuram).