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Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance to play for Team India under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy?

There's a big question on everyone's mind about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut for team India: will that debut come under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy? Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 05, 2026, 09:10 AM IST

Published On Jun 05, 2026, 09:10 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 05, 2026, 09:10 AM IST

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut under Shreyas Iyer?

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut for Team India debut under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been completed. This season has been a roller-coaster ride for many teams. However, in this season, there were many players who did their best to make their team shine.

Team India could bring this star into the squad?

After the successful Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricket world is set to witness some of the best tournaments and clashes in the future. There are many upcoming big tournaments on the way. The big two stages will be the ODI World Cup 2027 and the T20 World Cup 2028. Ahead of these tournaments, Indian team selectors could make some big changes to their squad.

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They will surely set their eyes on some big players who recently showcased an impactful knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. If we talk about the recent season of the IPL, there is one name that comes into everyone’s mind. Yes, you guessed it right, star batter, who surprised the hardcore cricket fans with his dominant side and attacking approach, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old boy played a brilliant knock for Rajasthan Royals in the crucial time. Not only this, he also helped them to reach the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: Pat Cummins hails THIS star, who eliminated SRH from IPL 2026, says ‘Wish he was still in high school…’

Why did Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain?

This could be a perfect time for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his debut for the Indian cricket team. If team India selects him, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will become the youngest player to join the Indian men’s team since the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s debut in the late 1980s. Speaking about his stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 237.30. However, before leaving for Ireland with the senior team, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will play for India A in the tri-series, which will be held in Sri Lanka from June 9 to 21, also involving Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, star player Shreyas Iyer will be the new captain of the Indian team as he replaces Suryakumar Yadav. The decision to join Shreyas Iyer as new captain could be a good one for team India. Shreyas Iyer has excellent stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024, and has also led the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to the finals. He has also performed well with the bat, scoring 604 runs in IPL 2025 and 498 runs in IPL 2026.

Also Read: “Was getting bored.” Sunrisers Hyderabad star all-rounder’s shocking statement about IPL leaves fans stunned!

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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