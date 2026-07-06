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  • Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…

The former Indian cricketer gives a major hint about young Indian star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing the ODI World Cup 2027. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 06, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Published On Jul 06, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 06, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027?

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027?

In the whole cricket world’s mind, there is one name who is ruling the sport right now. The reason behind it is his impressive batting performance and incredible knocks.

In recent times, this star has made his name bigger and made his batting impact. The interesting fact is, he achieved this milestone at a very young age. His dominance and brilliance made many experienced and big names on their knees. Yes, you guessed it right, the 15-year-old star player, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who showcased a brilliant batting performance in recent name.

With this dedication and hard work, he got the result he had been waiting for as he made his international debut against England. Not only this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to debut for Team India at a young age, he also surpassed legendary player Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat.

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Also Read: England star left stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic India debut, calls him ‘Unbelievable Talent’

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for ODI World Cup 2027

However, after his debut, former spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan praised him for his playing ability and recent incredible performances. Sivaramakrishnan also backed him to be introduced in the ODI format. The reason behind it, he could get a chance to showcase his potential for the grandest stage, the ODI World Cup 2027.

“He sure should get a chance at the upcoming 50 overs World Cup if he does exceedingly well in the T20 format. He should get an opportunity because he’s going to be a match winner,” he said.

When he scores runs, he’s going to be a match-winner in all formats of white-ball cricket,” Laxman Sivaramakrishnan added.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan urges India to keep backing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also suggested that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should not get the rest, because of his age: “He should be given a fair amount of chances with white ball cricket and see how he performs. He should continue. I mean, there’s no point in blooding a youngster and giving him a break or resting him. He doesn’t need rest. He can keep playing right throughout the year.”

“Especially as a batter, he doesn’t need a bowler’s fitness. And batting for long periods of time will also give him that concentration, the mental work that he can do for long periods of time,” he concluded.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar questions selectors after Sanju Samson’s shock omission against England, says ‘Are you kidding me…’

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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