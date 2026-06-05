Will Virat Kohli’s close friend of RCB get a chance to play for India in the upcoming series? His name is…

After the successful edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Team India is all set to play more series and tournaments in the future. This IPL season was filled full of chaos and twists & turns.

THIS star guides RCB to back-to-back IPL titles

If we talk about this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of the tournament and won the IPL title back-to-back. Each player played a crucial role for their side to achieve this milestone.

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Moving on, there was one player who played an important role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 and 2026 as they won both seasons at the same ground. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who showcased a brilliant bowling performance for his side and helped them to reach new heights.

If we discuss his performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 28 wickets in the tournament, at the age of 36. He was the second-highest wicket taker in this year’s edition.

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Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar get a chance to play for team India in the upcoming series?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also showcased a brilliant performance in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Gujarat Titans (GT). Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled his four overs in the final and conceded 29 runs and took two wickets. Bhuvneshwar dismissed star batters, Sai Sudharsan and Jason Holder and helped his side to stop Gujarat Titans (GT) on the score of 155 runs.

However, the important thing is, will Bhuvneshwar Kumar get a chance to return to the Indian team, after such a brilliant performance? Bhuvneshwar showed his dominance and mindset in the recent IPL matches and could be a perfect option for the Indian team as their main bowler as his swing and wicket taking ability could be a disaster for opponents.

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