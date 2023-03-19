Advertisement
"Will You Marry Me,"- Rohit Sharma's Funny Marriage Proposal To Fan Goes VIRAL | Watch Here
Rohit joked with a fan eagerly waiting for him with a red rose that he gave him. He gave the rose back to that fan and asked him, "Will you marry me"?
New Delhi: Every cricket fan is well aware of Rohit Sharma's fun-loving nature and his unique treatment of his fans. The Indian skipper was out of the squad for the 1st ODI between India, and Australia played in Mumbai but joined the team before the 2nd ongoing ODI. While arriving at Vishakhapatnam to join the Indian team, Rohit joked with a fan eagerly waiting for him with a red rose that he gave him. He gave the rose back to that fan and asked him, "Will you marry me"? The fan recorded the incident on his phone and shared it through a tweet.
Rohit sharma ?? pic.twitter.com/1gKIRpVj3qAnsh Shah (@asmemesss) March 19, 2023
Rohit missed the first ODI while attending his brother-in-law's marriage ceremony. He replaced Ishan Kishan in the 2nd ODI. The Indian batting order collapsed entirely in front of the dominant Australian bowling attack. Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc completed his 9th five-wicket haul in ODIs, restricting the Indian side to 106 runs. Rohit Sharma scored just 13 runs as he became the second wicket of Starc. India won the first ODI with five wickets and is currently leading the 3-match ODI series with a scoreline of 1-0. Rohit's absence allowed Hardik Pandya to captain the Indian side for the first time in ODIs and register a win. Before this, India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 (2-1). It would be exciting to see how the Indian side will perform under the leadership of Rohit in the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup, which will be played in India in the last quarter of 2023.
