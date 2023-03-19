Every cricket fan is well aware of Rohit Sharma's fun-loving nature and his unique treatment of his fans. The Indian skipper was out of the squad for the 1st ODI between India, and Australia played in Mumbai but joined the team before the 2nd ongoing ODI.

While arriving at Vishakhapatnam to join the Indian team, Rohit joked with a fan eagerly waiting for him with a red rose that he gave him. He gave the rose back to that fan and asked him, "Will you marry me"?

The fan recorded the incident on his phone and shared it through a tweet.