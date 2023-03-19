Advertisement

"Will You Marry Me,"- Rohit Sharma's Funny Marriage Proposal To Fan Goes VIRAL | Watch Here

"Will You Marry Me,"- Rohit Sharma's Funny Marriage Proposal To Fan Goes VIRAL | Watch Here

Rohit joked with a fan eagerly waiting for him with a red rose that he gave him. He gave the rose back to that fan and asked him, "Will you marry me"?

Updated: March 19, 2023 5:01 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Every cricket fan is well aware of Rohit Sharma's fun-loving nature and his unique treatment of his fans. The Indian skipper was out of the squad for the 1st ODI between India, and Australia played in Mumbai but joined the team before the 2nd ongoing ODI.

While arriving at Vishakhapatnam to join the Indian team, Rohit joked with a fan eagerly waiting for him with a red rose that he gave him. He gave the rose back to that fan and asked him, "Will you marry me"?

The fan recorded the incident on his phone and shared it through a tweet.

Rohit missed the first ODI while attending his brother-in-law's marriage ceremony. He replaced Ishan Kishan in the 2nd ODI. The Indian batting order collapsed entirely in front of the dominant Australian bowling attack.

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc completed his 9th five-wicket haul in ODIs, restricting the Indian side to 106 runs. Rohit Sharma scored just 13 runs as he became the second wicket of Starc.

India won the first ODI with five wickets and is currently leading the 3-match ODI series with a scoreline of 1-0. Rohit's absence allowed Hardik Pandya to captain the Indian side for the first time in ODIs and register a win.

Before this, India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 (2-1). It would be exciting to see how the Indian side will perform under the leadership of Rohit in the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup, which will be played in India in the last quarter of 2023.

Also Read

More News ›
"Will You Marry Me,"- Rohit Sharma's Funny Marriage Proposal To Fan Goes VIRAL | Watch Here
IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's Fifer Lead Lethal Aussie Attack To Restrict India On 117
IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes After Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul On 9 Runs
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Out LBW, IND In Massive Trouble After Mitchell Starc Lethal Spell
IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul With A Lethal Delivery | WATCH
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUS Eye To Level Series Vs IND

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's Fifer Lead Lethal Aussie Attack To Restrict India On 117

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's Fifer Lead Lethal Aussi...

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes After Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul On 9 Runs

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes Afte...

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Out LBW, IND In Massive Trouble After Mitchell Starc Lethal Spell

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Out LBW, IND In Massive Trouble Afte...

IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul With A Lethal Delivery | WATCH

IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul With A Lethal ...

Advertisement