Winner To Earn Rs 13.23 Crore As ICC Announces Prize Money For World Test Championship Final

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will face Australia in the final match of the ICC World Test Championship on June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London, UK.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the prize pot for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle winners with a total purse of USD 3.8 million to be shared between the nine teams.

The No.1 and No.2 ranked sides in the ICC Test Team rankings will play each other in the marquee WTC final at The Oval in England with neither team enjoying a particularly good record at the venue. "The winners of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final will take home a whopping prize of USD 1.6 million (INR 13.23 crore) while the runners-up will pocket USD 800,000 (INR 6.61 crore)," ICC said in an official statement.

There is no change in the tournament prize money, which remains the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21) with a total purse of $3.8 million.

All nine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 participants will get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa have earned $450,000 by finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings.

England who made a late resurgence in the two-year cycle with an aggressive playing style, ended up fourth on the table - a reward of $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were in the running for a place in the final before their series defeat in New Zealand, dropped down to the fifth spot. Their prize money share is $200,000.

Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh will be given $100,000 each.