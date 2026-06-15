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‘Winning becomes an…’: Jemimah Rodrigues opens up on India’s hunger for more ICC titles

Jemimah Rodrigues believes India's ODI World Cup triumph has created an even greater hunger for success as the Women in Blue chase T20 World Cup glory. The batter opened up on her approach in the shortest format, while Smriti Mandhana and Amol Muzumdar shared insights into India's preparations.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 15, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

Published On Jun 15, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 15, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

Jemimah on India's Hunger for More Titles

Jemimah on India's Hunger for More Titles

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues said the team’s triumph in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup has instilled belief and hunger to win more global titles, adding that the approach in T20I cricket is about being smart in taking calculated risks and putting the opposition under pressure.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur hails THESE stars after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

India began their 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup with a commanding 64-run win over Pakistan at Edgbaston and will next face the Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday.

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What has happened with that World Cup win is that it has empowered us to be motivated to do even better. When you win one, and it may sound like a negative word, it’s almost like an addiction; you want to win another one.

It pushes you even more. And as a batter, it is just a shift in mindset. In T20 cricket, compared to other formats, you have to take calculated risks. For me, it is about being smart with when to take those risks and how to put the bowlers and the opposition under pressure. That will be my mindset,” said Jemimah on JioStar.

Smriti Mandhana explains her batting approach in T20 cricket

Viceâ€‘captain Smriti Mandhana highlighted her own tactical adjustments for excelling in the competition, after beginning the tournament by top-scoring with 68. “More than anything, I feel this team is really hungry. Everyone looks determined to do the right things, and we would, for sure, like to carry our form into the T20 World Cup.

For me, the biggest change has been making better use of the Powerplay and understanding what I can do between overs 6 and 10, then pacing my innings accordingly, whether we are chasing or batting first. There is just one mindset: to do well for India in whatever situation the team requires.

If needed, I can anchor the innings or be the aggressor. That’s my job. Then we have the likes of Shafali, Richa, and Harman; we have so many powerâ€‘hitters coming in later. Even Jemimah and I, in our own ways, can find a way to play at a similar strike rate.”

Amol Muzumdar credits WPL for boosting confidence levels

Head coach Amol Muzumdar credited the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for boosting the confidence level in the squad. “Following that World Cup win, in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, we began preparing ourselves for the goal, which is ahead of us now, the T20 World Cup.

“We had identified a couple of areas where we needed to put in our best efforts, and fitness was one of the main ones we spoke about. We have been putting in a lot of work behind it. If you look at what has transpired in the WPL over the last three years, it has been outstanding.

“For any girl or cricketer to play in front of a packed stadium and a capacity crowd, and then deliver match-winning performances, the confidence level goes sky-high. That has helped Indian cricket overall,” he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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