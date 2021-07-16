Durham: With Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha in isolation after testing positive for Covid19, the Virat Kohli-led side found themselves in a spot of bother over who would donn the gloves during the three-day warm-up game versus Select County XI. While KL Rahul looks likely to take over the wicketkeeping duties for that match, Dinesh Karthik – who is in the UK for a commentary stint – sarcastically hinted that he could chip in. The ex-KKR captain posted a picture of his cricket kit to his Twitter account. The caption had a hashtag that read ‘just saying’.

Earlier, a BCCI source confirmed that Pant has been in isolation for the past eight days. He is, according to the source, asymptomatic at this point. “He is in quarantine at an acquaintance’s place and won’t be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday,” he said without divulging when the 23-year-old will join the squad.

Meanwhile, Karthik – who is a key member of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise – would rejoin the team for the remainder of the IPL season. The Kolkata-based struggled in the first half of the IPL 2021 as they managed to win only two out of their seven games. A good performance from Karthik would help the team get back to winning ways.

Karthik – who is a part of the broadcast team in the UK – has become quite a popular figure among fans. During the WTC Final, Karthik was the one who provided a weather update from Southampton on a regular basis.