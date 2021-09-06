London: May sound surprising, but Test specialist Ravichandran Ashwin could make it to India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Ashwin, who is more of a red-ball specialist, could just make it as young Washington Sundar has picked up an injury that has ruled him out of the IPL. Reports suggest that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to announce the squad soon.

With BCCI set to pick a 15-man squad for the marquee event, India would be looking for a good off-spinner and that is where Ashwin comes in. Yuzvendra Chahal is a certainty and in all likelihood, Ashwin would pair up with him. Ravindra Jadeja is another option, he is an all-rounder and is effective in the shortest version.

In the middle-east, the pitches are likely to be dry and would assist spin. Given Ashwin’s experience and variations up his sleeve, he could come in handy.

With the Kohli-led Indian team in England for the Test series, there has been much talk around the omission of Ashwin. Plaudits believe that Kohli has missed the trick, but the Indian captain is thus far going by his instincts. The veteran Indian spinner is among the best in the world, if not the best.

Ashwin is a regular in the IPL. He has played for Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, where he has been a go-to bowler. He has many variations up his sleeve that could come in handy in the pitches in Oman.

It would be interesting to see if Ashwin gets picked in the Indian squad or not. We will have the answer soon.