Sachin Tendulkar Remembers His 'Dronacharya'

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest cricketer of all time. The 49-year-old played at the highest level for 24 years and created many records, majority of them are still present. Be it most runs in Tests, ODIs or the highest number of 100s, there’s no one who is even close to breaking those records. The Mumbaikar made his debut at age of 16 in 1989 and played at 40. He rose to prominence from his school days only where he was trained by Ramakant Acharekar.

On Monday, January 2, in his coach’s death anniversary he paid him a fitting tribute.

Tendulkar posted an archive picture and wrote on Twitter, “He not only taught us cricket, but instilled the belief in us that one day we’ll play for India if we played with sincerity and honesty. You can’t ever thank someone enough for a gift like this.”

He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game. I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer. pic.twitter.com/JQ8uijHD9Y Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2023

Hundreds of salutes to respected #RamakantAchrekar, on his death anniversary. He was a nice human,well-known cricket coach, Dronacharya Award and Padma Shri awardee, who created many promising players like Sachin Tendulkar with his dedication, skills and hard work.@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/BEi2pyr6Zq Arun Lad (@NCPArunLad) January 2, 2023

The legendary cricketer started his cricketing journey at the age of 11 under the coaching of Achrekar. He was honoured with Dronacharya Award for his services to cricket coaching in 1990 and was conferred with Padma Shri, one of the country’s highest civilian awards.