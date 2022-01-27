Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20

World Giants vs India Maharajas Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20 Match Between WOG vs INM at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman at 8:00 PM IST: Legends League Cricket is all set for their next 6th match that is between India Maharajas vs the World Giants match that is going to be very interesting the match is scheduled for 27th Jan 2022 at 8:00 pm IST. Also, the match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat. The battle between both teams is hyped very much and seeing the circumstance of the team, it is not an easy task to take one team name. Here is the Legends Cricket League T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction, WOG vs INM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WOG vs INM Probable XIs LLC T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -World Giants vs India Maharajas, Fantasy Playing Tips T20.

Match: World Giants vs India Maharajas T20 Match, Legends Cricket T20, 27th January.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Team

Naman Ojha, Mohammad Kaif, Subramaniam Badrinath, Kevin Pietersen, Daren Sammy, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Kevin O’Brien, Manpreet Gony, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Yusuf Pathan, Vice-captain: Kevin O’Brien.

WOG vs INM Predicted Playing 11

World Giants

Kevin Pietersen, Brad Haddin (wk), Owais Shah, Corey Anderson, Albie Morkel, Kevin O Brien, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom.,

India Maharajas

Naman Ojha (wk), S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel.