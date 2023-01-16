Women’s IPL: Viacom 18 Bags Media Rights For Rs 951 Crore

New Delhi: Viacom 18 won the media right of Women’s IPL 2023 for a period of five years. The company will pay Rs 951 crore for the media rights which translates to Rs 7.09 crore per match.

The global rights comprise three categories — linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital). In the men’s IPL, separate rights are sold across regions. The auction for the T20 League was conducted by the cricket board in Mumbai on Monday.

In a Tweet BCCI’s Jay Shah congratulated Viacom 18 for winning the bid, he further said that this bid is massive for Women’s cricket.

Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket ??? Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 16, 2023

He mentioned that it is a big step towards empowerment of women’s cricket in India. This will also ensure participation of women from all ages.

After pay equity, today’s bidding for media rights for Women’s IPL marks another historic mandate. It’s a big and decisive step for empowerment of women’s cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed! #WIPL @ICC @BCCIWomen Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 16, 2023

Earlier this year, Viacom18 also claimed digital rights (packages B & C) for the Indian subcontinent for IPL media rights 2023-27 as well. Viacom18 further won the Australia, South Africa and United Kingdom rights for the same period.