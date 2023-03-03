Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch In India
Here are the details when and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League match.
New Delhi: The first Women's Premier League clash is set, where Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on March 4, 7:30 PM IST.
Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians will encounter Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants. Both teams' prime aim will be to register a win and register themselves in history.
The first edition of the Women's Premier League will feature five teams and 87 players. A total of 21 matches, including two knockout games will be played across two venues in Mumbai.
What will be the venue for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match in Women's Premier League?
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match will be played Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
At what time will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match begin?
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League match will begin on 4th March, 7:30 PM IST, Saturday. (Toss- 7:00 PM)
Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match on TV?
You can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match on TV on Sports 18 Network.
Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match on Mobile & OTT?
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match will be live on JioCinema (Free).
