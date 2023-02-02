Women's Premier League Auction Dates Revealed, BCCI Selector Confirms Date And Venue
Women's Premier League Dates Revealed, BCCI Selector Confirms Date And Venue
Ahmedabad: The Women's Premier League is set to be a grand event. Last month, the BCCI held an auction for the selection of franchise and Adani Group (INR 1289 crore, Ahmedabad) Capri Global (INR 757 crore, Lucknow, Mumbai Indians (INR 912. 99 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 901 crore) and Delhi Capitals (INR 810 crore) won the bids for teams in the WPL 2023. Adani Group has named their team as Gujarat Giants with India captain Mithali Raj as their mentor and advisor. The inaugural season of the WPL will have 22 games to begin with. Meanwhile, the dates of the player auction is still awaited. As per several reports, the auction will be held either on February 11 or 13. However, as per a BCCI official who was present in Ahmedabad for the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand, the auction will be held on February 13 in Mumbai. "Auction will be held in Mumbai on 13th Feb. Franchises are comfortable with the date and location and it is easier for the BCCI as well to arrange for logistics in Mumbai. Official announcements will be made soon", confirmed the top BCCI official to InsideSport. Speaking about the IND vs NZ match, the hosts picked up a crushing 168 run win to seal the series 2-1
Also Read
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
27 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 27 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS