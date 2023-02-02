Women's Premier League Auction Dates Revealed, BCCI Selector Confirms Date And Venue

The Women's Premier League is set to be a grand event. Last month, the BCCI held an auction for the selection of franchise and Adani Group (INR 1289 crore, Ahmedabad) Capri Global (INR 757 crore, Lucknow, Mumbai Indians (INR 912. 99 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 901 crore) and Delhi Capitals (INR 810 crore) won the bids for teams in the WPL 2023. Adani Group has named their team as Gujarat Giants with India captain Mithali Raj as their mentor and advisor. The inaugural season of the WPL will have 22 games to begin with.

Meanwhile, the dates of the player auction is still awaited. As per several reports, the auction will be held either on February 11 or 13. However, as per a BCCI official who was present in Ahmedabad for the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand, the auction will be held on February 13 in Mumbai.

"Auction will be held in Mumbai on 13th Feb. Franchises are comfortable with the date and location and it is easier for the BCCI as well to arrange for logistics in Mumbai. Official announcements will be made soon", confirmed the top BCCI official to InsideSport.

Speaking about the IND vs NZ match, the hosts picked up a crushing 168 run win to seal the series 2-1