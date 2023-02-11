Women's Premier League Auction: Mallika Sagar Named As Auctioneer

New Delhi: The BCCI has announced Mallika Sagar as the auctioneer for the auction of the Women's Premier League in 2023. The auction is set to take place on February 13 at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai.

The Auction will start at 2.30 PM IST on Monday, 13th February. Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 11, 2023

Mallika Sagar is well-known in sports league auctions. Currently an auctioneer in Pundole's Mumbai, she is the first Christian auctioneer of Indian origin. She was the auctioneer for the 2021 season of the Pro Kabaddi League, becoming the first female auctioneer in the history of the league.

A total of 409 players have registered for the auction, of which 246 are Indian players and the remaining 163 are overseas players.

As per the reports, a pre-auction meeting between all five franchisors and BCCI will be conducted on February 12, a day prior to the auction. Each of the five teams is allowed to add six overseas players to their squad, and they can have a maximum of 15-18 players.