WPL Auction MI Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Mumbai Indians And Purse Remaining | Live Updates

When the Women's Premier League was announced, the Mumbai Indians franchise was one of the first to show interest. As expected, the franchise, owned by Indiawin Sports Private Limited (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries), went berserk in the team auction and paid 912.99 crores ($111 million approx) to bid for the Mumbai team.

The franchise recently announced its coaching staff which will include former England captain Charlotte Edwards, who will serve as the head coach, former India pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will take charge as mentor and bowling coach of the team and former India allrounder Devika Palshikar, who has been named batting coach.

