Women's Premier League: GUJ-W vs MI- W Dream11 Team Prediction, GUJ-W vs MI- W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 1, At Brabourne stadium, Mumbai

Best players list of GUJ-W vs MI-W, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team MI vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction GUJ-W vs MI- W 2023: The stage is set for the first-ever fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL), where Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns against Gujarat Giants Women. The stage is set for the first-ever fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL), where Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns against Gujarat Giants Women.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will look forward to starting their WPL campaign with a win, as Harmanpreet's experience and understanding of domestic grounds will play a significant role.

Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants will also focus on a stunning win to get going. Mooney's performance in the recently ended WT20 World Cup will also give the whole team confidence and a good mindset as they go for their first game.

Best players list of GUJ-W vs MI-W, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Gujarat Giants-Women vs Mumbai Indians Women will take place at 7:00 PM IST The match toss between Gujarat Giants-Women vs Mumbai Indians Women will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 4, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST March 4, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne stadium, Mumbai Brabourne stadium, Mumbai

GUJ-W vs MI- W My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Beth Mooney Beth Mooney

Batters: Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley

All-Rounders: Hayley Mathews, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner Hayley Mathews, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar

GUJ-W vs MI- W Probable XI

Gujarat Giants Women: BL Mooney(C), S Meghana, SIR Dunkley, H Deol, DJS Dottin, Ashwani Kumari, A Gardner, Hurley Gala, Sneh Rana, M Joshi, Parunika Sisodia BL Mooney(C), S Meghana, SIR Dunkley, H Deol, DJS Dottin, Ashwani Kumari, A Gardner, Hurley Gala, Sneh Rana, M Joshi, Parunika Sisodia

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, H Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, AC Kerr, CL Tryon, P Vastrakar, N Bisht, Jintimani Kalita