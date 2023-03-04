Women's Premier League: GUJ-W vs MI- W Dream11 Team Prediction, GUJ-W vs MI- W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 1, At Brabourne stadium, Mumbai
My Dream11 Team MI vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction GUJ-W vs MI- W 2023: The stage is set for the first-ever fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL), where Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns against Gujarat Giants Women.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will look forward to starting their WPL campaign with a win, as Harmanpreet's experience and understanding of domestic grounds will play a significant role.
Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants will also focus on a stunning win to get going. Mooney's performance in the recently ended WT20 World Cup will also give the whole team confidence and a good mindset as they go for their first game.
TOSS: The match toss between Gujarat Giants-Women vs Mumbai Indians Women will take place at 7:00 PM IST
Start Time: March 4, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Brabourne stadium, Mumbai
GUJ-W vs MI- W My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Beth Mooney
Batters: Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley
All-Rounders: Hayley Mathews, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner
Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar
GUJ-W vs MI- W Probable XI
Gujarat Giants Women: BL Mooney(C), S Meghana, SIR Dunkley, H Deol, DJS Dottin, Ashwani Kumari, A Gardner, Hurley Gala, Sneh Rana, M Joshi, Parunika Sisodia
Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, H Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, AC Kerr, CL Tryon, P Vastrakar, N Bisht, Jintimani Kalita
Women's Premier League: GUJ-W vs MI- W Dream11 Team Prediction, GUJ-W vs MI- W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 1, At Brabourne stadium, Mumbai
