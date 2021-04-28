The Women’s T20 challenge usually takes place ahead of the IPL playoffs. It is a tournament that focuses on promoting cricket for women with the idea of inspiring young girls to take to the sport. But this year the women stars could be in for a setback as reports suggest the triangular tournament could be postponed amid the Covid surge in India.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) could take this step as foreign players may not be allowed to travel. At the moment, there is nothing official about it.

Earlier, the Australian government cancelled all flight from India due to the second wave. Usually, the tournament takes place at a single venue and this year it was slated to happen at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The first women Challengers took place in 2018 when a one-off match was played. In the following years -three teams – Velocity, Supernovas, and Trailblazers – contest in four games, which includes the final. Harmanpreet Kaur to Smriti Mandhana, top India stars take part in the tournament.