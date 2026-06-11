Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch England W vs Sri Lanka W, know all match details

The wait is finally over, and the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will commence on Friday with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at the Edgbaston Stadium.

Hosts England aim for winning start against Sri Lanka

Among the pre-tournament favourites, England boast a formidable squad packed with international experience and match-winners across all departments. The hosts will rely on the likes of Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Charlotte Dean, and youngster Lauren Bell as they seek to launch their title bid on a positive note. England won the inaugural edition of the tournament but failed to replicate the success in the next eight editions. They exited from the Group Stage in 2024.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, arrive with ambitions of causing an early upset and making a statement on the biggest stage in women’s cricket. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu will once again be central to the team’s hopes, while Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kaushani Nuthyangana are expected to shoulder key responsibilities.

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Historically, England have enjoyed the upper hand in meetings between the two sides. The teams have faced each other 12 times in international cricket, with England emerging victorious in 10 encounters, while Sri Lanka have managed two wins. Their rivalry dates back to June 2009, with the most recent clash taking place in September 2023.

Match details and squads for England vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup clash

When: Friday, June 12, 11:00 PM IST

Where: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham

Where to watch: The England vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi.

With IANS Inputs.