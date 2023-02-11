Women's T20 World Cup 2023 : India-Women vs Pakistan-Women Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch In India

The Indian Women's Cricket Team led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is set to begin their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against their main rivals. The match is expected to be filled with all kinds of thrills and spills, as it is the first match of the T20 World Cup for both teams, and both of them will be ready to give it their all to start their World Cup with a win.

Here are the details when and where to watch India-W vs Pakistan-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023 cricket match.

What will be the venue for India-W vs Pakistan-W cricket match in Women's T20 World Cup 2023 ?

The India-W vs Pakistan-W cricket match will be played on 12th February 2023 at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa

At what time will India-W vs Pakistan-W cricket match begin?

The India-W vs Pakistan-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023 cricket match will begin at 6:30 PM IST .

Where to watch India-W vs Pakistan-W cricket match on OTT?

You can watch the India-W vs Pakistan-W cricket match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch India-W vs Pakistan-W cricket match on Tv in India?

The India-W vs Pakistan-W cricket match will be live on Star sports network.