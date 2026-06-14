Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Nayar reveals India’s biggest challenge in England

As the Women’s T20 World Cup gets underway in England, India will be among the teams carrying the biggest expectations. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side arrive with plenty of confidence after their memorable ODI World Cup success last year and will be hoping to continue that momentum in the shortest format.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir’s SPECIAL message to Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

However, former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes the challenge is not just about winning matches. According to him, the nature of tournaments in England means India must think beyond simple victories if they want to put themselves in the strongest possible position for the knockout stage.

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Nayar urges India to focus on net run rate

Nayar pointed out that England’s unpredictable weather could play a major role during the group stage and warned that washed-out or shortened matches can quickly change qualification scenarios.

“India have to keep the weather in mind. Playing in England, rain is always a factor. Matches can be shortened or washed out. So, they can’t just aim to win. They have to win by big margins. Net run rate could decide who goes through. That means India need to bat first, post big totals, bowl teams out cheaply, and finish games early.

“You want to enter the last two group games, against Bangladesh and Australia, with qualification already almost secured. Yes, those are tough opponents. You cannot take them lightly. But you don’t want to go into those matches needing a win to qualify. So, India must try and win all their group stage games by big margins to ensure a safe and stress-free passage to the semis,” Nayar told JioStar.

Early momentum could ease pressure later

The former India all-rounder feels a strong start can make a huge difference in a tournament where every point could matter.

With challenging fixtures against Bangladesh and Australia later in the group stage, Nayar believes India should aim to build a healthy cushion early rather than depend on results in the final matches.

A positive net run rate and a few convincing victories could allow the team to approach the business end of the group stage with greater confidence and flexibility.

India favourites against Pakistan, says Nayar

Nayar also spoke about the pressure surrounding India’s opening clash against Pakistan and suggested the burden may actually be heavier on the opposition.

“The pressure of winning is greater on Pakistan than on India. In women’s cricket, India is far ahead in skill and team strength. India walk in as the favourites and that is how everyone sees them. Pakistan have some talented players, but they lack the depth and consistency. Their batting relies heavily on a few individuals, and their bowling can be inconsistent under pressure. That is why India will have the advantage in that game,” he said.

Women’s team better equipped to handle expectations

India’s rise in women’s cricket has significantly changed the way the team is viewed on the global stage. They are no longer considered outsiders but genuine contenders for every major ICC tournament.

Nayar believes the players are now mentally stronger and better prepared to deal with the pressure that comes with being among the favourites.

“It’s been a long time since Australia entered a tournament without a trophy. India won the 50-over World Cup, so they come into this T20 World Cup as the team to beat. With the WPL experience, these players know how to handle pressure. There was a time when they couldn’t. But now, this team is equipped with the talent and the mindset to handle that pressure and live up to the tag of being favourites,” he added.

With a balanced squad, growing experience and confidence from recent success, India will be aiming to justify that favourites tag and make a strong start to their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign.