Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: How can India qualify for semi-finals? All scenarios EXPLAINED

The race for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is going to go down to the wire. With only a handful of group-stage matches remaining, England are currently the only team to have officially secured a place in the last four.

In Group A, however, the qualification battle is still alive. Australia, India, South Africa and even Bangladesh remain mathematically in contention ahead of Sunday’s crucial double-header at Lord’s.

Group A standings before the final round

Team Matches Wins Losses Points NRR Australia 4 4 0 8 +4.724 India 4 3 1 6 +2.268 South Africa 4 3 1 6 +0.734 Bangladesh 4 2 2 4 -0.849

Two matches to decide everything

The final Group A fixtures are: Bangladesh vs South Africa, Australia vs India.

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Both games could directly impact the semi-final picture, with net run rate also likely to play a major role.

Australia almost through despite slim danger

Australia have won all four of their matches and possess the best net run rate in the tournament. The six-time champions are in a commanding position and would need an extraordinary set of results to miss out on qualification.

The only realistic danger comes if Australia, India and South Africa all finish on eight points and net run rate becomes the deciding factor.

For that to happen:

South Africa must beat Bangladesh.

India must defeat Australia.

Australia would then need to lose by a very heavy margin.

Australia’s net run rate would only fall behind India if they lose by 91 runs or more, or if India chase down the target with around 11.5 overs remaining.

Even then, South Africa would require a massive victory over Bangladesh to overtake Australia on net run rate.

India control their own destiny

India head into their final group match knowing that a win over Australia would almost certainly seal a semi-final berth.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side currently have a healthy net run rate advantage over South Africa and are well placed heading into the final round.

However, things become complicated if India lose.

If South Africa defeat Bangladesh and India lose to Australia, India could miss out on qualification.

The good news for India is that their strong net run rate gives them a significant cushion. South Africa would need an enormous victory against Bangladesh to catch up if both teams finish level on points.

South Africa need a favour or a big win

South Africa’s simplest route to the semi-finals is straightforward.

Beat Bangladesh.

Hope Australia defeat India.

If both results go their way, South Africa will qualify without worrying about net run rate calculations.

A defeat against Bangladesh, however, would leave them relying on highly unlikely mathematical scenarios and effectively end their hopes.

Bangladesh remain in contention mathematically, but their chances are extremely slim.

To stay alive, Bangladesh must first beat South Africa. Even then, they would require India to suffer a huge defeat against Australia to create a three-way tie on points.

Their path to qualification depends heavily on net run rate swings that would need multiple results to go perfectly in their favour.

Read Must: Harmanpreet Kaur highlights India’s biggest concern despite Bangladesh win ahead of Australia clash

India vs Australia could decide the group

While Bangladesh and South Africa will start the day, all eyes are likely to be on the blockbuster clash between India and Australia.

A victory for India could not only secure qualification but also strengthen their chances of finishing near the top of the group. Australia will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run and finish top going into the knockout stage.

With places in the semi finals to be decided and net run rate calculations to add to the drama, Group A is set for a thrilling finish at Lord’s.