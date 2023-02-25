WATCH: South African Players Celebration After Securing Place In Women's T20 World Cup Goes Viral

England Women's cricket team had a target to chase 164 and started well as openers added 53 in 5.1 overs.

Updated: February 25, 2023 8:57 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
Cape Town: South Africa Women's team created history on Friday (February 24) in Cape Town as they beat England Women's team to reach their maiden World Cup final in history. The hosts of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup defeated former champions England by six runs in the second semifinal. England Women's cricket team had a target to chase 164 and started well as openers added 53 in 5.1 overs.

Before Luus & Co. no South African team had managed to reach the final of ICC World Cup event. It was a memorable victory for the host, the South African cricketers could not control their emotions and seemed teary-eyed as they gathered to celebrate this monumental victory. Several pictures and videos of South African players celebrating the historic win went viral on social media platforms.

Here is the viral video of team's celebration:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In the final, which will be played on Sunday (February 26), South Africa will hope to prevent Australia from completing a second hat-trick of Women's T20 World Cup titles.

Brief scores:

South Africa 164/4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 68, Laura Wolvaardt 53; Sophie Ecclestone 3-22) beat England 158/8 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 40, Danni Wyatt 34; Ayabonga Khaka 4-29, Shabnim Ismail 3-27) by six runs

