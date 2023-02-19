Best players list of NZ-W vs SL-W, New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between NZ-W vs SL-W will take place at 10:00 PM IST

19 February, 10:30 PM IST

Boland Park, Paarl

NZ-W vs SL-W My Dream11 Team

: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

: Suzie Bates, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi

: Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Oshadi Ranasinghe

: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson

NZ-W vs SL-W Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.