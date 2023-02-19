Women's T20 World Cup: NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ-W vs SL-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 17, At Boland Park, Paarl

Women's T20 World Cup: NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ-W vs SL-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 17, At Boland Park, Paarl

Updated: February 19, 2023 1:50 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between NZ-W vs SL-W will take place at 10:00 PM IST

Start Time: 19 February, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

 

NZ-W vs SL-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters: Suzie Bates (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson

 

NZ-W vs SL-W Probable XI

 

New Zealand Women (NZ-W): Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas

 

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W): Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

