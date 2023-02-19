Women's T20 World Cup: NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ-W vs SL-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 17, At Boland Park, Paarl
My Dream11 Team NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction NZ-W vs SL-W 2023: Best players list of NZ-W vs SL-W, New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between NZ-W vs SL-W will take place at 10:00 PM IST Start Time: 19 February, 10:30 PM IST Venue: Boland Park, Paarl NZ-W vs SL-W My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout Batters: Suzie Bates (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson NZ-W vs SL-W Probable XI New Zealand Women (NZ-W): Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas Sri Lanka Women (SL-W): Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
