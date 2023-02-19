Women's T20 World Cup: PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PK-W vs WI-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 16, At Boland Park, Paarl
My Dream11 Team PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction PK-W vs WI-W 2023: Best players list of PK-W vs WI-W, Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will take place at 06:00 PM IST Start Time: 19 February, 06:30 PM IST Venue: Boland Park, Paarl PK-W vs WI-W My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Nida Dar (vc), Chinelle Henry Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Nashra Sandhu, Karishma Ramharack, Fatima Sana PK-W vs WI-W Probable XI Pakistan women (PK-W): Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal. West Indies Women (WI-W): Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Trishan Holder, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Karishma Ramharack. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
