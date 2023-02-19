Women's T20 World Cup: PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PK-W vs WI-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 16, At Boland Park, Paarl

Women's T20 World Cup: PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PK-W vs WI-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 16, At Boland Park, Paarl

Updated: February 19, 2023 1:35 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will take place at 06:00 PM IST

Start Time: 19 February, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

 

PK-W vs WI-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Nida Dar (vc), Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Nashra Sandhu, Karishma Ramharack, Fatima Sana

 

PK-W vs WI-W Probable XI

 

Pakistan women (PK-W): Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

 

West Indies Women (WI-W): Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Trishan Holder, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Karishma Ramharack.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

