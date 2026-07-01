Women’s T20 World Cup: Shikha Pandey predicts England vs South Africa thriller, backs THIS team to reach final

The second semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be another exciting chapter in the race to the final as England take on South Africa. Both teams have been impressive throughout the tournament and will go into the knockout clash with genuine hopes of lifting the trophy. Former India pacer Shikha Pandey believes the contest is too close to call, but feels one side may just have the edge when it matters most.

Australia have already secured their place in the final after defeating West Indies, leaving England and South Africa to battle for the remaining spot in the title clash.

Also Read: Australia storm into Women’s T20 World Cup final as Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner outclass West Indies

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Shikha praises South Africa’s big-match mentality

Speaking ahead of the semifinal, Shikha said South Africa have developed into one of the toughest teams to beat in ICC tournaments. She pointed to their experienced bowling attack and the familiarity many of their players have with English conditions.

“South Africa are ruthless when it comes to World Cups. They have a strong bowling attack and batters who can handle pressure. Many of their players have also played a lot of cricket in England. Marizanne Kapp herself has had about three to four seasons in the Hundred here on these surfaces. So they are quite well-drilled. They are fighters who don’t give up easily,” Shikha told JioStar.

According to the former India fast bowler, South Africa’s experience of playing in England could play a significant role in such an important match.

England’s batting depth could prove decisive

While acknowledging South Africa’s strengths, Shikha believes England have built one of their strongest batting line-ups in recent years. She feels the hosts have the firepower and depth needed to handle the pressure of a knockout game.

“But one thing I will say about England is that I have watched them for a long time, and I haven’t seen their batting this organised and this deep. They have power, they have experience, and they have players who can finish games,” she added.

England’s batting has been one of their biggest strengths throughout the tournament, with multiple players contributing consistently.

Predicts a nail-biting semifinal

Shikha expects the semifinal to be decided by the finest of margins and believes fans could witness another last-over finish similar to some of the close contests already seen in the tournament.

“So, we could be looking at a game like the South Africa-India one that goes right down to the wire. It’s tough to call, but I am going to say that England might just pip South Africa,” she said.

With a place in the Women’s T20 World Cup final at stake, both teams will be aiming to produce their best cricket. The winner will face Australia in the summit clash, setting up a blockbuster finish to the tournament.